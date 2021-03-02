Vi introduces Rs 51, Rs 301 prepaid plans with health insurance benefits

Vi has introduced two new prepaid plans with a first-of-its-kind health insurance benefit

Vodafone Idea has announced two new plans along with their partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) to launch Vi Hospicare with an aim to offer health insurance benefits on prepaid recharges to its large subscribers base.

The first-of-a-kind offering provides a fixed hospitalisation cover of up to Rs 1,000 for a period of 24 hours of hospitalisation and Rs 2,000 of cover for ICU-related expenses from ABHI for any kind of ailments including COVID-19, according to Vi.

Hospicare insurance is a benefit plan where you get a pre-defined lump sum amount for each day of hospitalization. The amount paid is irrespective of your actual hospital bill. You can use this amount for medicines, diagnostics tests any other ancillary expenses which you may incur. There is no documentation or paperwork required for the insurance claim.

The minimum entry age is 18 years and the maximum entry age is 55 years below or above which you are not eligible for the insurance. The telco says that your telecom & insurance benefits will lapse if not recharged within 28 days. However when you recharge again with Rs 51 or Rs 301 , Vi will issue a fresh policy and you can again get to enjoy the Hospitalization cover benefits . Your waiting period of 30 days will start all over again.

Also, since it is a benefit given along with recharge, Vi says it is not possible to provide any refund for the insurance policy. Secondly, the insured should be admitted in a hospital for at least 24 hours to avail a claim.

Vi said the Hospicare bundled health insurance can be availed by customers who recharge with plans of Rs 51 and Rs 301 that are newly launched. Both the plans give hospicare insurance cover benefits to users. "Get Rs 1000 per day for hospitalisation; Double payout of Rs 2000 per day for ICU hospitalisation," reads Vi’s website under the details of Rs 51 and Rs 301 prepaid plans.

The Rs 51 plan provides the user with 500 local and national SMS'es for a validity of 28 days. The hospicare benefits include Rs 1000 per day hospicare cover by Aditya Birla Health Insurance, for customers between 18 and 55 years with sound health and non-hazardous jobs. The insurance cover can be applied for 10 days at a time and up to 30 days per year.

The Rs 301 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits of this plan include free night-time data with additional, weekend rollover data benefits and access to Vi movies and TV. The Hospicare benefits are included as mentioned above.

ABHI Health coverage is applicable for all the hospitals including registered government hospitals, allopathy / AYUSH hospitals. Vi customers can claim the benefit by just showing a scanned copy of the discharge certificate and basic verification.

“Health and Wellness is a prime focus area at Vi, and with this partnership, we have taken a significant step ahead that will help ease the financial burden of unexpected hospitalization for our users. I am sure this simplistic offering, with no hidden costs, and powerful benefits, will be immensely beneficial for our prepaid customers across different social strata,” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi.