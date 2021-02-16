Vi introduces unlimited Night-time data at no extra cost

Vi has introduced a new offer with its unlimited prepaid plans where users can enjoy unlimited data between 12am and 6am everyday, at no extra cost.

Vi has today announced Unlimited high speed Night-time Data without any restrictions, at no extra cost, for its prepaid customers from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on all Vi Unlimited Recharges of Rs 249 and above. As night binging on the Internet and OTT is on the rise, especially as people exercise flexible and remote working and spend more time consuming content, Vi is working towards fulfilling people's demand.

This benefit is only applicable for recharges done on or after 16th Feb 2021.

'Vi prepaid customers can now unwind after a long day with unlimited infotainment, connect with loved ones over long video calls or schedule downloads without worrying about exhausting their daily data quota', said Vi.

With this industry-first proposition, offering dual benefit of unlimited high speed night-time data and weekend data rollover, Vi aims to provide more value to its unlimited users. The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to its network. Notingly, the night-time data functionality is available over and above weekend data rollover benefits

With weekend data rollover, your unused daily data quota from the weekdays gets accumulated and is made available for use on the weekends. i.e. Saturday & Sunday. This feature is available only with Vi unlimited daily data recharges, starting Rs 249.

The Unlimited high speed Night-time Data can be used by Vi customers to browse and download a variety of content from various OTT applications, as well as Vi Movies and TV App.