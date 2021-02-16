Advertisement

Vi introduces unlimited Night-time data at no extra cost

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 16, 2021 12:22 pm

Latest News

Vi has introduced a new offer with its unlimited prepaid plans where users can enjoy unlimited data between 12am and 6am everyday, at no extra cost.
Advertisement

Vi has today announced Unlimited high speed Night-time Data without any restrictions, at no extra cost, for its prepaid customers from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on all Vi Unlimited Recharges of Rs 249 and above. As night binging on the Internet and OTT is on the rise, especially as people exercise flexible and remote working and spend more time consuming content, Vi is working towards fulfilling people's demand. 

 

This benefit is only applicable for recharges done on or after 16th Feb 2021. 

 

'Vi prepaid customers can now unwind after a long day with unlimited infotainment, connect with loved ones over long video calls or schedule downloads without worrying about exhausting their daily data quota', said Vi. 

 

Advertisement

Vi plans

 

With this industry-first proposition, offering dual benefit of unlimited high speed night-time data and weekend data rollover, Vi aims to provide more value to its unlimited users. The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to its network. Notingly, the night-time data functionality is available over and above weekend data rollover benefits 

 

With weekend data rollover, your unused daily data quota from the weekdays gets accumulated and is made available for use on the weekends. i.e. Saturday & Sunday. This feature is available only with Vi unlimited daily data recharges, starting Rs 249. 

 

The Unlimited high speed Night-time Data can be used by Vi customers to browse and download a variety of content from various OTT applications, as well as Vi Movies and TV App. 

Vodafone Idea successfully migrates 3G Spectrum to 4G in Gujarat

Vi Weekend Data Rollover extended till April 17 2021

Vodafone Idea refarms 3G spectrum for 4G services across 7 cities in Uttar Pradesh

Latest News from Vodafone Idea

You might like this

Tags: Vodafone

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Government to impose penalty on telemarketers over Pesky calls and messages

Vodafone Idea refarms 3G spectrum for 4G services across 7 cities in Uttar Pradesh

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies