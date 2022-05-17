Vi enhances indoor 4G network coverage in Delhi & NCR

Vi has enhanced 4G network for its customers in the National capital on the back of several network initiatives enabling better indoor experience and faster speeds.

Vi 4G Network

The telecom operator has till now deployed the highly efficient 900MHz spectrum as well as 1800 MHz band on ~8400 sites in New Delhi & NCR enabling customers to enjoy stronger network indoors. The company says that it has employed state of art DSS technology to optimize 4G spectrum and thereby offer better user experience in terms of speed.

A creative campaign has been rolled out to communicate the benefits of the enhanced indoor 4G network to customers in Delhi & NCR. The campaign invites customers to experience seamless indoor network connectivity at Airport road, Vasant Kunj, Karol Bagh, Connaught Place, Cyber City, MG road, Faridabad sector 16, 21, Delhi cant., INA, Sarita Vihar, AIIMS, North Campus, Rohini, Dwarka, Vikas Marg, Satya Niketan, Noida city centre, etc.

Vi has added almost 700 4G sites since the pandemic, increasing coverage for its customers in Delhi & NCR to stay confidently connected at all times. Vi has also deployed nearly ~2400 ma-MIMO installations and ~2300 small cells in Delhi & NCR.

As the result, Vi users in Commercial/ Residential areas in the circle are thus experiencing enhanced indoor voice and data experience even at high population pockets, said the company.

Speaking about this initiative, Arvinder Sachdev, Operations Director, North, Vodafone Idea said, “I would like to extend an invitation to pre-paid and post-paid mobile phone users in New Delhi & NCR to enjoy a superior, upgraded indoor 4G experience on the Vi network. We have undertaken multiple initiatives over the past year to widen our 4G coverage in the circle as well as strengthen indoor network coverage even in congested locations in the National Capital. Vi customers can choose from a bouquet of choice plans that allow every member of the family to do more and get more on Vi’s 4G network. As we continue our endeavours toward 5G readiness, we remain committed to bring the best in technology, products and services to keep delighting our customers”.