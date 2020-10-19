Advertisement

Vi announces data rollover for unlimited prepaid plans starting at Rs 249

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 19, 2020 5:25 pm

Vi customers can avail this rollover facility from 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021 under a promotional offer.
Vodafone Idea i.e. Vi has announced to offer ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ benefit to its customers which will allow them to carry forward their daily unused data to the weekend.

Vi customers can avail this rollover facility from 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021 under a promotional offer. This offer will be available exclusively on VIL prepaid unlimited calling and daily data quota packs of over Rs 249.

This facility will be very useful to the Vi customers who are not able to use their daily data resulting in some data being wasted as it resets the next day. Now they will be able to make use of their unused data over the weekend.

The weekend rollover data plan will be applicable on plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 297, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 299, Rs 449, Rs 699 and Rs 595, Rs 795, Rs 819, Rs 1197, Rs 2399 and Rs 2595.

For example, if a user has a plan with 2GB daily data. On Monday, if the user only uses 1GB out of the total 2GB, then on Tuesday he will have 1GB data extra on top of daily quota. Which means the user will have a total of 3GB data for Tuesday.

Recently, Vi introduced a new pre-paid data pack in India. The operator is offering 100GB of Data valid for 56 days with no daily limit at a price of Rs 351, meaning you can use any amount of data you want to, every day, without a data cap limit. 

 

The new Data Pack from Vi is aimed for students, work from home professionals, cricket lovers, as well as gaming enthusiasts and provides a unique package of data stock, network speed and  affordability.

