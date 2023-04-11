UIDAI, IIT-Bombay to Develop Touchless Biometric System

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay) to develop a touchless biometric capture system for easier and more convenient usage. This move aims to enhance the Aadhaar ecosystem, making it more accessible to citizens.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the collaboration will involve joint research to create a mobile capture system for fingerprints and a liveness model integrated with the capture system.

How will it work?

The touchless biometric capture system that UIDAI is developing in partnership with IIT-Bombay is expected to be a game-changer for the Aadhaar ecosystem. The system is designed to allow fingerprint authentication from home, making it more convenient and safer for users, similar to how face authentication is done. Once developed, the system will add to the existing facilities in the Aadhaar ecosystem.

Read Mre:

New Apple iPhone to come with biometric security?

Meta Verified announced: Paid Subscription Service with a Verification Badge

The new system will be capable of capturing multiple fingerprints simultaneously, which will further improve the authentication success rate. The touchless biometric capture system will provide a seamless user experience by combining image processing and machine learning. The system will leverage the power of a common mobile phone, which is readily available to most citizens, making it easily accessible.

This innovative system is a significant step towards making Universal Authenticator a reality, and it can potentially revolutionize biometric authentication. The system’s development will help build a robust and secure digital identity infrastructure, providing citizens with greater ease and accessibility in using Aadhaar for various services.

Developing a touchless biometric capture system will significantly enhance the Aadhaar ecosystem, making it more convenient and safer for citizens to use. It will also boost the success rate of authentication and improve the user experience, making the system more accessible.