HomeNewsiQOO Z10 Turbo+ Launched with an 8000mAh Battery

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Launched with an 8000mAh Battery

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ has been launched in China with its battery being its USP, along with a flagship chipset and a 144Hz display.

By Abhishek Malhotra
IQOO z10 turbo+

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ has been announced in China with a huge 8000mAh battery under the hood along with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity processor. The device also has a 144Hz display, dual rear cameras, and more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+: Price

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ comes in Polar Gray, Desert Gold and Cloud White colours. It starts at CNY 2299 (approx Rs 28,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB trim.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+: Specifications

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 5. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.79 Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 16-megapixel f/2.5 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP65 rated as well. The handset also features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 90W fast wired charging.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+

iQOO Z10 Turbo+
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9400+
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display6.78-inch, 2800 x 1260 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP
  • Battery8000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.