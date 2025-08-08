iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Launched with an 8000mAh Battery

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ has been announced in China with a huge 8000mAh battery under the hood along with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity processor. The device also has a 144Hz Refresh Rate display, dual rear cameras, and more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+: Price

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ comes in Polar Gray, Desert Gold and Cloud White colours. It starts at CNY 2299 (approx Rs 28,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB trim.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+: Specifications

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 5. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.79 Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 16-megapixel f/2.5 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP65 rated as well. The handset also features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 90W fast wired charging.