Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Infinix GT 30 5G+ has been launched in India with a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC under the hood, along with a 5,500mAh battery with support for bypass charging. Here’s everything else to know about the newly announced budget offering from Infinix.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Price, Availability

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ starts at Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 20,999. The handset will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting August 14 and will also be available via Infinix’s own website. It is sold in Blade White, Cyber Green and Pulse Blue colour options.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Specifications

Infinix GT 30 5G+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution LTPS AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 2304Hz PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has Gorillas Glass 7i protection as well.

There is a dual rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. It comes with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera.

The device has the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC at its helm, which is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device is backed by a 5500mAh battery 45W fast wired charging support and 10W reverse wired charging.

The phone offers customisable GT shoulder triggers mapped to in-game actions like aim, shoot, or reload, and they offer split-second responsiveness. Outside of gaming, users can assign them to everyday shortcuts: like launching the camera, toggling DND mode, or triggering Google Assistant.

As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It also has hi-res dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15 operating system and its also IP64 rated.