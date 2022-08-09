U&i Rocket Series, Fit+ Series and SmartFit Series Smartwatches launched

Gadget Accessory brand U&i has today announced the launch of its 3 new smartwatches. The company has launched the U&i Rocket series, U&i Fit+ series and U&i SmartFit series. All the smartwatches come with health and fitness-related features like step pedometer, SPO2 level tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, calories burnt count, and much more.

The U&i Rocket Series, Fit+ Series and SmartFit Series Smartwatches will be available at an MRP of INR 4,999, INR 3,699 and INR 4,499 respectively from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

U&i Rocket Series smartwatch

The U&i Rocket Series smartwatch is designed based on the classic round dial language. Crafted using premium alloy, the IPX6 waterproof round dial comes with a premium soft and skin-friendly silicone strap. The watch has a large round bright and crisp dial with some vibrant and customizable watch faces.

The onboard Pedometer can track your steps to show the calories burnt and the Sedentary Alert helps you keep fit. Further, the sleep monitor and Heart Rate Monitor ensure your health safety. YOu can also keep a tab on the weather before you start your journey. And if you keep misplacing your phone around, there’s a Find Your Phone ready to help.

U&i Fit+ Series Smartwatch

This smartwatch comes in Black, Green, Blue and Pink colours. The Zinc Alloy casing houses a large and vibrant 1.71” square dial with soft silicone straps. This one comes with Bluetooth Calling feature so you can reject or answer calls directly from your wrist. You can load up some of your favourite music tracks on its 32MB storage.

The watch is lightweight and comes with IP67 certification. You can keep a tab on your heart and sleep with smart sensors. The onboard SPO2 monitor can also check for health issues before it gets to you. And to top it all, a magnetic seat charging option lets you quickly recharge within 90 minutes after an exhaustive 5-day journey.

ALSO READ: U&i launches Bomb Plus series, Lollipop series neckband, Danger Plus series TWS also debut

U&i SmartFit Series Smartwatch

The SmartFit Series comes with a large 1.77” (45mm) HD colour display, housed in a premium-finish square dial with skin-friendly silicone straps. It comes in 4 colours — Blue, Pink, Gray, and Green. The main USP of the SmartFit Series is its Smart Power Bank which helps recharge the SmartFit Series wherever you go.

Now use your smartphone without actually handling it, making and receiving calls, thanks to the HD speaker and high sensitivity microphone of the SmartFit Series. Additionally, there’s also smart assistant on board that allows you to control your watch and smartphone with your voice. Get weather alerts, ask for the latest cricket scores or simply command it to dial a contact from the built-in address book even when your hands are occupied with work. It comes with a Heart Rate sensor and pedometer to keep track of your daily steps.