U&i Morning wireless earbuds launched in India

U&i, accessories and consumer electronics brand, has launched new wireless earbuds. Dubbed as Morning, the wireless earbuds come with a host of interesting features.

The device comes with an introductory price of Rs 3,499 and it is available in White colour options. The wireless earbuds are available for purchase from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.

The newly launched Morning wireless earbuds come with better sound, better fit and promise a better battery life. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and it comes with a smart Auto Pairing Connectivity feature.

The earbuds are loaded with a battery capacity of 25 mAh and it comes with a charging case with 300 mAh capacity. The brand claims that users can enjoy 12 hours of playtime. The case comes along with the earbuds has an inbuilt magnetic charger that eliminates the need to carry a separate charging cable.

Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder, and Director, U&i commented “Through this launch, we are expanding our wireless earbuds range and we will be looking forward to launching more innovative products in the coming days. We at U&i, believe in value for money and offering our users an unmatched quality”.

Previously, the brand introduced Check power bank in India for Rs 2,799. The latest Check power bank is made with an alloy plastic shell, which makes it dust and shockproof. It comes with an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, overheating and eminent short circuits.

The power bank comes with a battery capacity of 10000 mAh and it comes equipped with an LED battery indicator. One can charge the devices at a faster speed with its quick charging feature. One can also charge/connect up to 5 devices of 5V simultaneously. The most unique feature of a Check power bank is it is 4 in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro, V8 and Lightning connectors.