U&i Check 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

U&i, a gadget accessory brand, has today announced the launch of its new power bank in India. Dubbed as U&i Check power bank, it comes with a price tag of Rs 2,799 and it will be available for purchase from leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

The latest Check power bank is made with an alloy plastic shell, which makes it dust and shockproof. It comes with an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, overheating and eminent short circuits.

The power bank comes with a battery capacity of 10000 mAh and it comes equipped with an LED battery indicator. One can charge the devices at a faster speed with its quick charging feature. One can also charge/connect up to 5 devices of 5V simultaneously. The most unique feature of Check power bank is its 4 in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro, V8 and Lightning connectors.

The power bank comes with a lithium polymer battery and it is available in Black colour option. Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder, and Director, U&i commented “U&i has launched Check, value for money device for our users with an unmatched quality. Through this launch, we are expanding our power bank range and we’ll be looking forward to launching superior and innovative products in the coming days.”