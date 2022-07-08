U&i launches new TWS earbuds, wireless neckband, Bluetooth speaker and more in India

Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand U&i has announced the launch of its new accessories including new Takeover Series Wireless Neckband, Welcome Plus Series TWS – Wireless earbuds, Lamp Series TWS 2-in-1 Speaker, Army Series Single Wireless Earphone, Bolt Series Wireless Speaker with Mic, and the Action Series Power Bank.

These products can be purchased from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India at following prices:

U&i Takeover Series Wireless Neckband – Rs 2,499 in Aqua, Blue, Yellow and Red colors

U&i Lamp Series TWS 2-in-1 Speaker– Rs 1,699 in Red, Black and Blue colors

U&i Welcome Plus Series TWS – Wireless Earphones – Rs 3,499

U&i Army Series Single Wireless Earphone – Rs 2,199

U&i Bolt Series Wireless Speaker with Mic – Rs 5,999

U&i Action Series Power Bank – Rs 2,999

The U&i Takeover Series Wireless Neckband comes with a dual-coloured design with BT V5.0. It has a playback time for 30 hours. Further the U&i Welcome Plus Series TWS – Wireless earbuds have 20 hours of playback time. Complete with touch controls, these BT V5.0+EDR TWS earbuds come in matte-finished Black colour.

Then, the company also released U&i Army Series Single Wireless Earphone which is military-color single-ear earbud with a comfortable ear fin, designed mainly for voice and video calls, or quick videos on the go, and offers up to 72 hours of talk time.

The U&i Lamp Series TWS 2-in-1 Speaker combines a survival gadget with an entertainment twist. Onboard this 5-Watt BT speaker is a flashlight and has a 52mm driver. One can pair it up with another twin Lamp Series so you can share/extend your music. It’s designed for the outdoors with rubber and waterproof body and has some RGB lights as well.

Then there’s a U&i Bolt Series Wireless Speaker with Mic which comes with a powerful 20-Watt RMS (2 x 10W drivers) and RGB lighting. One can use the mic for a karaoke session or tune in to their favorite local FM radio station. Lastly, the U&i Action Series Power Bank has also been unveiled with 8 suction cup design to keep the smartphone attached while charging.

This 20,000mAh powerbank also ensures the gadgets are safe from any charging hazards such as overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and overcharging. Complete with micro USB, USB-A, and Type-C ports, it also houses a display to keep you posted on the internal batteries’ charge capacity.