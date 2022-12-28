Ubon SP-8015 Power Beast Wireless Speaker, 5 Elements G-Wear+ smartwatch launched in India

Ubon has launched a new audio product in India, called the SP-8015 Power Beast Wireless speaker. The device has a 4-hour battery backup and RGB lights as well. On the other hand, 5 Elements launched its G-Wear+ smartwatch which has sleep monitor, pedometer, Menstrual cycle and other standard features. Read on to know more about the two products.

5 Elements G-Wear+ Price, Features

This new product comes with a warranty of 12 months and is available for purchase from company’s official website. It comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999. It comes in 3 colour variants– Black, Silver and Blue.

The new watch gets a 1.32’’ high resolution TrueView IPS display with 360 x 360 Pixel Density. The company claims that in this price range, the wearable is the first smartwatch in India to support Google and IoS.

It is equipped with a 380mAh battery with up to 10 days of usage time even with 24 x 7 Heart Rate Monitoring. The smartwatch is more customer-friendly for Indians by having access to both Hindi and English language. One can also make and receive calls via the bluetooth on the watch.

It has 750nits peak brightness with high refresh rate display, too (showing motion on the watch). The new G-WEAR+Smart watch can also be used to track sleep monitor, pedometer, Menstrual cycle and other standard features like Alarm clock, weather, and social media notification. It has the Realtek 8762DT processor under the hood.

Ubon SP- 8015 Power Beast Wireless Speakers

Priced at Rs 2,999, the UBON SP-8015 Power Beast wireless speaker has launched in India. The company offers a 6-month warranty. The UBON SP-8015 Power Beast Wireless Speaker is available in 2 colours options – Grey and Black and is available in offline stores and online platforms across India.

The newly launched wireless speaker is universally compatible and can easily be paired with iPhones, Android devices and laptops. The speaker comes with multiple connectivity options, including USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card, and AUX, allowing anyone to play their favourite songs. There is also an FM mode on this portable wireless speaker. Thanks to a rechargeable battery, these speakers provide 4 hours of battery life at moderate volume along with a microphone.

The SP-8015 speaker is made with advanced technology and has a modern design, which is enhanced by a metal net finish and RGB Breathing lights that can change and sync with the rhythm of your music. There are multi-function buttons on this speaker, which allows users to control the volume, play/pause the song and change modes. With 50 watt of output power these speakers come with inline microphone.

While talking about wireless connectivity, UBON SP-8015 Power Beast Wireless Speaker has the v5.0 Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, TWS speaker offer a variety of features, including a BIS-certified quality, a 10 meters of range without any obstacles.