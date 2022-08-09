Ubon BT-210 cricket ball TWS launched in India

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand UBON announced the launch of its new BT – 210 Cricket ball wireless earbuds especially for cricket lovers. The earbuds offer over 20 hours of playtime. UBON BT-210 cricket ball earbuds are available for just Rs 3,299.

Available with a 6 months warranty, these earbuds are available on e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon and UBON’s official website and at the other Retail Stores. UBON BT-210 cricket ball truly wireless earbuds come in a cricket ball-shaped case, which makes it look different. This pair of earbuds is equipped with 300 mAh of battery, which will lead to 20 hours’ long playtime with the case.

It comes with a light weight design and touch controls so one can take and reject calls by tapping on the earbuds. These earbuds are sweat resistant and have Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with dual mic support along with a touch control feature to receive calls, and trigger virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. These earbuds can be used separately after successful auto-pairing.

The idea of a Cricket ball shaped TWS isn’t new as a company called ’Landmark’ already launched a similar product back in May.

The Landmark Season TWS come inside a Cricket ball-themed case. Landmark’s Season comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 technology and offers you a strong wireless connection, so you never unplug from your music or get disconnected in between a call. In addition, the TWS gets 30-hours of battery life and 130 hours of standby time.

The earbuds get touch controls built with great sensitivity. With the smart touch sensor, various tasks such as power on and off, answering calls, hanging up, changing songs, and rejecting calls can be efficiently carried out. You get 1 year warranty against any manufacturing defects. Furthermore, the company says that the earbuds are sweat-proof.