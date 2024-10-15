UBON Plans to Elevate Budget TWS Earbuds with Premium Features

UBON India, a leading audio and electronics brand, is making strides to position itself as a key player in the highly competitive budget True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds segment. In a recent interview with The Mobile Indian, Lalit Arora, co-founder of UBON India, spoke about the company’s future product plans and its strategy to introduce premium features in affordable TWS earbuds.

Arora emphasized the brand’s focus on offering “premiumness” within the budget segment, differentiating its products through superior quality and innovative features. “We will add premiumness in budget TWS earbuds by offering superior quality over competitors and adding features like App support,” said Arora.

App Support

In a market crowded with well-known brands such as boAt, Noise, and Realme, UBON’s strategy aims to stand out by focusing on enhancing the customer experience with features often reserved for higher-end models. One key development UBON is working on is app support for its budget earbuds. While specific details about the app’s capabilities were not disclosed, the app is expected to provide users with greater control over their earbuds, allowing them to fine-tune audio settings to their personal preferences.

“App support is something that is lacking in the budget TWS earbuds space, and we are working on it,” Arora said. Though he refrained from providing further details, he assured that app integration is in the works and will offer users more granular control over their audio experience once available.

In addressing customer feedback, Arora acknowledged that noise cancellation and build quality have been areas of concern for some users. However, he assured that UBON is actively working on improving these aspects. “We are listening to the feedback from our users and are working on improving our products accordingly,” Arora said. He highlighted the importance of maintaining product quality while ensuring that features meet consumer expectations, especially in an increasingly competitive market where consumers are becoming more discerning about their audio devices.

After Sales Service

UBON is also keen on maintaining a strong relationship with its customer base by offering robust after-sales service. According to Arora, the brand takes pride in its policy of providing replacement products to customers who experience genuine issues with their purchases. “We provide customers with a new model of their product in case they are not satisfied with the quality of the product they received and there’s a genuine issue with that particular model,” Arora explained.

The company’s after-sales strategy involves close collaboration with distributors and retailers to ensure smooth and quick product replacements when necessary. This service model has helped UBON maintain a high level of customer satisfaction, with Arora noting that it has been one of the brand’s key strengths in fostering customer loyalty.

As UBON prepares to launch its upcoming line of budget TWS earbuds, the company is positioning itself to compete more effectively by combining premium features and improved quality at an affordable price point. While app support and other segment-first features are expected to be the key differentiators for UBON’s new products, the company’s commitment to customer feedback and post-purchase service will also play an important role in its success.

As Arora indicated, UBON’s focus on continuous improvement and customer-centric service is central to the company’s vision of becoming a dominant player in India’s budget TWS earbuds segment.