TWS Earbuds, Neckbands, and Headphones Launched in India: October 2024

October 2024 arrives with the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like CMF, Realme, OnePlus, Noise, and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds, Neckbands, and Headphones launched in India in October 2024. This list will be continuously updated as new launches happen, so keep an eye out for those. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of AirPods 4 ANC, Nothing Ear (Open), and more.
1Boult Boost, Boult Q Headphones
The BOULT Boost headphones have an introductory price of Rs 3,799 while the BOULT Q costs Rs 1,799. They are available exclusively on Flipkart.com and boultaudio.com. Their features include:
- Foldable Design, Memory Foam Ear Cups
- 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers, BoomX Technology, Integrated Sound Processor
- 70 hours runtime for Boult Q, 65 hours runtime for Boost Headphones
- Fast charging via USB-C
- Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 33dB (only available in Boult Boost)
- Voice Assistant support
- Zen Mode Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Bluetooth v5.4, AAC/SBC Codec Support
- Blink & Pair
- Fast Pairing
- EQ Modes: Bass, Rock, Pop, and Vocal
- 60 ms Ultra Low Latency
- Wired and Wireless Playback Support
- Dual Stream DSP, 16-bit, Adaptive Audio Equalization
- IPX5 rated