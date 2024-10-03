TWS Earbuds, Neckbands, and Headphones Launched in India: October 2024

October 2024 arrives with the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like CMF, Realme, OnePlus, Noise, and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds, Neckbands, and Headphones launched in India in October 2024. This list will be continuously updated as new launches happen, so keep an eye out for those. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of AirPods 4 ANC, Nothing Ear (Open), and more.

1 Boult Boost, Boult Q Headphones The BOULT Boost headphones have an introductory price of Rs 3,799 while the BOULT Q costs Rs 1,799. They are available exclusively on Flipkart.com and boultaudio.com. Their features include: Foldable Design, Memory Foam Ear Cups

40mm Bass Boosted Drivers, BoomX Technology, Integrated Sound Processor

70 hours runtime for Boult Q, 65 hours runtime for Boost Headphones

Fast charging via USB-C

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 33dB (only available in Boult Boost)

Voice Assistant support

Zen Mode Environmental Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth v5.4, AAC/SBC Codec Support

Blink & Pair

Fast Pairing

EQ Modes: Bass, Rock, Pop, and Vocal

60 ms Ultra Low Latency

Wired and Wireless Playback Support

Dual Stream DSP, 16-bit, Adaptive Audio Equalization

IPX5 rated