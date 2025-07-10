Apple Vision Pro 2 in Works At Apple, Release Expected Later This Year

Apple Vision Pro 2 seems to be in works at Apple HQ and reportedly, the device is set to arrive later this year itself. A report has surfaced online which not only suggests the release timeline but also some of the upgrades one can expect from the upcoming AR/VR headset from Apple.

The report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says that the Apple Vision Pro 2 could get an upgraded M4 chip which will replace the three-year old M2 chip in the current device. Furthermore, the device will also get more cores for its Neural Engine.

The new headset will come with an updated strap designed to reduce neck strain and head discomfort, making it more comfortable to wear for extended periods — even though the hardware itself isn’t any lighter, the report notes. This would be a notable improvement considering the heavy weight of the Vision Pro has been a major pain point for the users.

If that wasn’t enough, Apple is working on a redesigned model for 2027 that significantly reduces the weight of the headset. The company’s plans could still change and the timing may shift, the report added.

Read More: Apple Reduces Liquid Glass Effect in iOS 26 Beta 3

The second generation’s minor changes are unlikely to make the headset a consumer hit, however it could push more app developers to support the technology. Later this year, Apple will roll out the headset’s new visionOS 26 operating system, which includes virtual widgets and an eye-scrolling capability, the report also stated.

More than anything, the new model is meant to keep “Apple relevant in headset market until the lighter and cheaper model — code-named N100 — will be ready in two years.”

Later this year, we are also going to have Samsung make an entrance into the segment to compete with the likes of Apple and Meta. Its own headset, codenamed Moohan, will be debuting soon, running on an OS developed closely with Google.