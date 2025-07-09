Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 Launched: Everything to Know

Samsung, alongside the new foldables, also announced the Galaxy Watch 8 series, including the Watch 8 and the Watch 8 Classic. The company also announced the Watch Ultra 2025 which comes in a new Titanium Blue colour, has more storage than last year’s model, and has the latest Wear OS 6-based One UI 8 Watch software.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Watch Ultra 2025: Price, Availability

The Classic model measures 46mm and comes in Black and White. The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in 44mm or 40mm sizes and in Graphite or Silver. The Watch 8 series is available in Bluetooth and LTE models. The Watch Ultra 2025 is available in four titanium finishes including the new Titanium Blue.

Indian pricing for the watches is as follows:

Galaxy Watch 8 Bluetooth – Rs 32,999 (40mm)

Galaxy Watch 8 LTE – Rs 36,999 (40mm)

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Bluetooth – Rs 46,999 (46mm)

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE – Rs 50,999 (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Watch Ultra 2025: Features

The distinctive cushion design, which debuted with Galaxy Watch Ultra, now defines the entire Galaxy Watch 8mlineup. To achieve the thinnest design yet, the internal structure of Galaxy Watch 8 was completely reengineered and its component mounting capability has been improved by 30%, resulting in an 11% thinner design. Combined with the Dynamic Lug system, this design moves naturally with the wrist, providing greater comfort and improved stability for a better fit and enhanced health-tracking accuracy, said Samsung.

The display on the Watch 8 series is 50% brighter with a peak brightness of 3,000nits for easy visibility. Galaxy Watch 8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with the former sporting a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED Display (438×438 pixels), a 325mAh battery, and weighs 30g. The 44mm model on the other hand, packs a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display (480×480 pixels), 435mAh battery, and weighs 34g. Both versions are built with aluminium armor, have a sapphire glass covering, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and the new Exynos W1000 chipset. They run on One UI 8.0 Watch.

Made of stainless steel and available in a single 46mm model, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sports a 1.34″ Super AMOLED display (438×438) with a 327 ppi and 3000 nits of brightness. It also has a Sapphire Glass covering. It weighs 63.5 grams and packs a 445mAh battery. There’s 2GB RAM, 64GB storage, and the Exynos W1000 chipset. The Classic model also runs on One UI 8.0 Watch.

Sensors on the watches include Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal Sensor + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, and 3D hall sensor available only in the Classic model. The watches are also 5ATM + IP68 rated and have the MIL-STD-810H certification.

As for health features, Bedtime Guidance can measure your circadian rhythm to suggest the optimal time to go to bed so you wake up refreshed the next morning. Vascular Load helps monitor the stress levels on your vascular system during sleep. Providing insights on various lifestyle factors including sleep, stress and activity, it helps you adopt a more comprehensive approach to managing your health.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch8 series introduces Antioxidant Index for the first time in a smartwatch, enabling you to measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds and make informed lifestyle choices for healthy aging.



Whether you’re a novice or experienced runner, the Galaxy Watch 8 series delivers personalized fitness insights to keep you motivated when you need it most. Running Coach calculates your fitness level from 1 to 10 and develops a tailored training plan complete with real-time guidance and motivational insights. With the updated Together feature, which now supports running, you can gamify your fitness journey by challenging friends and family.

If high level of stress persists, High Stress Alert will immediately signal so that you can take a break to help manage your stress levels in real-time. With Mindfulness Tracker, you can record your mood and receive guidance on breathing exercises to relieve your stress – all at once on your wrist.

Plus, the AI-powered Energy Score gives you a snapshot of your energy level, combining physical and mental energy metrics so you can have a healthier day, every day.

Developed in close collaboration with Google, the Galaxy Watch 8 series is the first smartwatch to come out of the box with Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, and be powered by Wear OS 6. You can use natural Voice commands to get things done on the go with your Galaxy Watch apps like Samsung Health, Calendar, Reminder, and Clock.

In addition, thanks to the new One UI 8 Watch, the user interface is optimized for the size and shape of the watch face. The new Multi-Info Tiles provide easy access to health metrics, weather, events and more – all in a single, quick look. Moreover, the new Now Bar and depthless notifications ensure key activities are front and center.

Finally, Galaxy Watch8 Classic brings back the rotating bezel along with a quick button for added convenience.

Coming to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025, its features and specs remain the same as the Watch Ultra 2024, apart from the higher 64GB of storage and the latest software version. It also gets the same software features as the Watch 8 series which are mentioned above.