Exclusive: UBON Dashcams are Coming Soon

India’s dashcam market, while still in its infancy, is beginning to attract attention, with several players already making their mark. However, the market remains fragmented, with no dominant leader emerging as of yet. UBON, a homegrown electronics brand, is set to enter this growing space with its own range of dashcams.

“We are planning to soon launch UBON Dashcams,” Lalit Arora, co-founder of UBON India, told The Mobile Indian in a recent interview.

Arora believes that India’s dashcam market holds significant potential. “I expect the dash cam market to start growing in India, and we aim to be in the right place at the right time,” he said. However, while confident about the opportunity, Arora did not provide a specific timeline for UBON’s launch, stating that the project is still in the planning phase, alongside several other initiatives.

Arora highlighted that UBON’s dashcams would be integrated with the brand’s mobile app, allowing users to access recorded clips via cloud storage. “We are working on getting the dashcams linked to our app, so you’ll be able to access your recorded clips via the cloud on our App for added convenience,” he explained. This feature could set UBON apart from its competitors by offering seamless access to footage, which is especially critical in the event of accidents or insurance claims.

UBON’s plans for the dashcam market reflect broader trends in India’s automotive sector, where rising vehicle ownership and safety concerns have driven interest in advanced accessories. As more Indian consumers become aware of the benefits of dashcams—ranging from accident documentation to monitoring driving behavior—the segment is poised for expansion.

In addition to its foray into dashcams, UBON is also working on several other projects aimed at expanding its portfolio. Arora emphasized the company’s focus on job creation, noting that UBON is encouraging unemployed youth to become entrepreneurs by selling its products. “We want to empower the country’s jobless youth to step into the world of entrepreneurship. By selling our products, they can not only support themselves but also take care of their families,” he said.

This focus on entrepreneurship aligns with UBON’s broader strategy of deepening its presence in India’s competitive consumer electronics market. The brand has made inroads with a wide range of affordable products, including audio accessories and chargers, and is now looking to add value to its offerings through innovation and enhanced features.

One of the upcoming areas UBON is targeting is the budget true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds segment. Arora hinted at plans to introduce premium features into this segment, which is currently dominated by low-cost options with limited functionality. “We are working on adding premium quality to budget TWS earbuds, providing superior build quality over the competition and features like app support, which are lacking in the segment,” he stated.

UBON’s approach to the market—focusing on affordable yet feature-rich products—reflects a broader trend among Indian brands that aim to strike a balance between price and innovation. With a mix of strategic timing, product innovation, and social impact, UBON appears poised to carve out a niche in India’s evolving electronics landscape.