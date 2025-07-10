Google Announces Arrival of Gemini on Wear OS Smartwatches

Google has announced the launch of Gemini on Wear OS smartwatches from brands like Pixel, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus. Supported on Wear OS 4 and above, Gemini will use the “same advanced AI models that make it so helpful on your phone.” This means “you’ll now have a consistent, smart assistant right on your wrist,” said Google.

The newly launched Galaxy Watch 8 series are the first smartwatches to come preloaded with Gemini as they run on One UI 8.0 Watch based on Wear OS 6. To start talking with Gemini on Wear OS smartwatches, simply say “Hey Google” (if you have the feature enabled), press and hold the side button on your watch, or tap on the Gemini app icon on your watch screen.

Gemini on Wear OS lets you speak naturally with your watch, understanding your speech patterns and delivering fast, concise responses right on your wrist. Further, your watch can now handle complex tasks that once required multiple steps on your phone. Gemini on Wear OS smartwatches works across your apps to accomplish these efficiently. Here are a few eexample prompts from Google:

On the go: When you need to leave soon for an appointment, just say, “What is the address for my dentist appointment today? Navigate there.”

When you need to leave soon for an appointment, just say, “What is the address for my dentist appointment today? Navigate there.” While on a run or bike ride: Mid-workout, you can easily say, “Send a message to Nadja apologizing for running late,” or create a custom playlist by asking, “Create a playlist for a 10-minute-mile run”

Mid-workout, you can easily say, “Send a message to Nadja apologizing for running late,” or create a custom playlist by asking, “Create a playlist for a 10-minute-mile run” Before a meeting: Quickly catch up on communications by asking Gemini, “Summarize my last email from Emily.”

Quickly catch up on communications by asking Gemini, “Summarize my last email from Emily.” Planning on the fly: If you hear about an upcoming event you want to join, instantly add it to your calendar: “Add my son’s next five baseball games to my calendar.”

Read More: Google Widely Rolls Out Manage Subscriptions List in Gmail App and on Web

Gemini can also tap into your Google services, like Gmail and Google Calendar. To take action with these apps, make sure to enable them within the Gemini app settings on your paired phone and grant the necessary permissions.

Gemini is starting to roll out to Wear OS watches running Wear OS 4+ over the coming weeks. Watches upgrading to Wear OS 6 will also include support with your watch brand’s own apps, so you can keep using the apps you use everyday, according to Google.