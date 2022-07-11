Ubon launches HULK SP-180 Wireless Speaker in India

Ubon, the gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has launched it’s all new HULK SP-180 Wireless Speaker in India. The speaker is priced at Rs 2499.

The company offers a 6-month warranty. The HULK SP-180 Wireless Speaker is available in offline stores across India.

The Ubon HULK SP-180 offers deep bass, an in-built phone stand, and 1800 mAh of battery backup. It is compatible and easily pairable with iPhones, Android devices, and laptops as well.

The new wireless speaker features 4 hours of non-stop playtime, USB charging, and an inbuilt microphone port. Also, for the convenience of the users, it comes with multiple connectivity options, USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card, and AUX so that one can easily plug in ONE’S favourite playlist and dance ONE’S heart out.

This portable wireless speaker also has FM connectivity, which means you can enjoy listening to your favourite radio jockey as well.

Furthermore, with the v5.0 Bluetooth version, the TWS speaker provides a decent 10 metre range. The speaker also features an inbuilt LED lights.

Recently, Ubon launched CL – 3880 Rock Series Neckband in India at Rs 3599. UBON CL – 3880 Rock Series Wireless Neckband are available at all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores all over India.

The neckband claims battery life of up to 50 hours non stop playtime on a single charge along with an HD audio quality. The UBON wireless neckband comes with a standby life of 500 hours with TF Card Support.

Previously, Ubon launched CL-110 Wireless Neckband at Rs 3999. The UBON CL-110 is a wireless touch control neckband that comes with 30 hours of non-stop playtime. This allows you to make hands-free calls and stream music over Bluetooth v5.2 with a range of 10 metres.

Engineered with unique features, the biggest USP of CL-110 is that it combines touch control function with 30 hours of playtime.