Ubon launches CL-110 Wireless Neckband with touch controls

Ubon, the gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has launched it’s all new CL-110 Touch Series neckband. Engineered with unique features, the biggest USP of CL-110 is that it combines touch control function with 30 hours of playtime, making it a one-of-a-kind product in its category, says the brand.

The CL-110 is available in black and silver colours and is priced at Rs 3999. The UBON CL-110 is a wireless touch control neckband that comes with 30 hours of non-stop playtime. This allows you to make hands-free calls and stream music over Bluetooth v5.2 with a range of 10 metres without any obstacles.

Another distinctive feature of the device is that it blocks the noise coming from outside and gives a seamless experience of noise cancellation no matter how crowded the area is, according to the company. It also comes with a rechargeable battery of 200 mAh and a USB-C port for charging.

Stylish and sleek, this wireless neckband is light in weight and has magnetic earbuds, which makes it convenient to use while playing games or exercising. Moreover, its touch control features further make it user-friendly.

In recent news, another company which recently launched a new wireless neckband in India is Just Corseca. With its Bluetooth version 5.0, the Just Corseca Stallion can be paired easily with any smartphone and other smart devices. The Bluetooth connectivity works with a working distance of 15 meters. Users can also directly click the photographs by a dedicated camera button in the neckband.

Just Corseca Stallion comes with 800 mAh battery ensuring a playtime of 100 hours and a charging time of 1.5 hours. The company claims that Stallion is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, travellers, and those who never compromise with the sound quality and the battery life.