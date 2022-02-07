Ubon launches CL – 3880 Rock Series Neckband in India with 50 hours of playback time

Ubon has launched the CL – 3880 Rock Series Wireless Neckband in India. The neckband claims battery life of up to 50 hours non stop playtime on a single charge along with an HD audio quality. The UBON wireless neckband comes with a standby life of 500 hours with TF Card Support.

These magnetic sports wireless neckband will be available at a retail price of Rs 3,599. Available with a 6- month warranty, UBON CL – 3880 Rock Series Wireless Neckband are available at all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores all over India. The earbuds come with a ‘magnetic instant connection’ feature that turns the earphones on when you separate the magnetic earbuds. Separating the earbuds also turns on pairing automatically and if the earbuds are already paired with a device, this action will connect them automatically.

They are light-weight and have a comfortable fit and sporty design. The company claims that it is an ideal workout companion, as consumers would not have to worry about tangling wires or dropping earbuds.

The magnetic power of this neckband builds a better support in all circumstances, avoiding the product from any further damage. It also provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises along with a built-in-mic facility for call connectivity.

The Ubon CL – 3880 Wireless Neckband features Bluetooth v5.0 and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Besides, it is chargeable via type-C interface. Ubon recently also launched the BT 350 AIR SHARK Truly Wireless Earbuds in India at Rs 3,999. They offer 20 hours of playback on a single charge and can last for up to 200 hours on standby. It is equipped with Type-C fast charging and offer Hi–Fi Sound quality. Further, the AIR SHARK is equipped with the Bluetooth V5.1.