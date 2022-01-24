UBON ‘AIR SHARK’ Wireless Earbuds launched in India for Rs 3,999

UBON has today announced the launch of its new BT 350 AIR SHARK TWS Truly Wireless Earbuds in India at Rs 3,999. Available with a 6- month warranty, the 350 AIR SHARK TWS Truly Wireless Earbuds are available at all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores all over India.

The earbuds are available in Black and White colours so that you can pick the one that suits your requirement.

UBON AIR SHARK Features

The newly launched TWS earbuds offer 20 hours of playback on a single charge and can last for up to 200 hours on standby. The TWS comes with an in-built mic that gives you crystal clear audio.

UBON earbuds are comfortable to wear, with noise isolating features that ensures an amazing UBON audio experience. Its secure fit design makes it the right pick for outdoor activities like running, jogging, etc. These earbuds are comfortable on the ears even during extended playback hours.

The new earbuds are equipped with Type-C fast charging and offer Hi–Fi Sound quality. Further, the AIR SHARK is equipped with the Bluetooth V5.1. It ensures the fastest pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source.

In addition, it comes with dual mic support along with a touch control feature. It helps to control your playlist, receive calls, and trigger virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

These earbuds can be used separately after successful auto-pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls.

Previously, UBON launched Sound Aura Basstube Wireless Speaker in India at Rs 2,999. Sound Aura wireless speaker is equipped with features like USB Charging, built-in microphone and wide compatibility. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. Further, the speaker is compatible and is easily pairable with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well.