Cricket Ball-themed TWS launched in India

Cricket is followed like a religion in India and taking advantage of the situation, Landmark has launched a new Cricket Ball-themed TWS in India called Season True Wireless Stereo earbuds. The Landmark Season TWS come with Passive Noise Cancellation and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

Landmark Season TWS earbuds are currently on sale in India for Rs 1,598 and are available via Amazin India, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. The earbuds are available in White and Black colour options, while the charging box comes in white and red colours.

Landmark Season TWS Earbuds Specifications

The Landmark Season TWS come inside a Cricket ball-themed case. Landmark’s Season comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 technology and offers you a strong wireless connection, so you never unplug from your music or get disconnected in between a call. In addition, the TWS gets 30-hours of battery life and 130 hours of standby time.

The earbuds get touch controls built with great sensitivity. With the smart touch sensor, various tasks such as power on and off, answering calls, hanging up, changing songs, and rejecting calls can be efficiently carried out. You get 1 year warranty against any manufacturing defects. Furthermore, the company says that the earbuds are sweat-proof.

A bunch of other companies are also launching TWS earbuds in India such as Vivo and Blaupunkt. The company introduced their latest offering BTW07 ANC, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds in the True Wireless category in India.

The Blaupunkt BTW07 Earbuds can handle up to 30dB of external noise. Moksha ANC works by using 2 Mics per earbud, making that 4 in total. Out of these two are master Mics for voice and the other two are exclusively for picking up external feeds so that they can be eliminated, leading to an undisturbed entertainment experience.