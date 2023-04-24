U&i launches new TWS earbuds, AirGold series power bank in India; Portronics also debuts new earbuds

U&i has debuted a pair of new products in India which it describes as “must-have travel accessories”. The new products from the brand include the ENC AIR 03 Series TWS Earbuds and AIRGOLD Series 10000mAh power bank. With the TWS earbuds, the brand claims to provide a 30-hour battery backup, environmental noise cancellation and more. Meanwhile, Portronics also launched its Harmonics Twins S5 earbuds.

U&i ENC Air 03 TWS earbuds: Price, Specs

The U&i ENC AIR 03 Series TWS Earbuds is priced at Rs 2,499. Users can buy this product from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

Compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, the U&i ENC AIR 03 offers a 30-hour battery life and has a smooth matte-finished dual-tone surface and soft skin-friendly, sweat-resistant silicone tips.

It packs dual microphones for enhanced voice clarity and environmental noise cancellation. The drivers are made of a composite diaphragm. There’s also a touch-sensitive surface on the earbuds to control your audio, phone calls, and volume.

Read More: BoAt Rockerz 551 ANC headphones, Mivi K1 Duopods, Wings Phantom 345 TWS earbuds launched in India

U&i AirGold series 10000mAh power bank: Price, Specs

Priced at Rs 1,999, users can purchase this power bank from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

Featuring micro and USB-C inputs for charging the power bank, one can use any smartphone charger available to keep it alive. Dual USB-A ports are available that can simultaneously charge up to two devices with up to 5V/2.1 amps of power each. In addition, the U&i AIRGOLD series power bank is equipped with a bunch of safety features as well, including over-voltage, over-current, overheating, and overcharging protections.

Harmonis Twins S5 TWS earbuds: Price, Specs

The Portronics Harmonics Twins S5 is available in the market at a discounted price of Rs 849 (MRP Rs 2,999) backed with 12 Months warranty. Users can buy this Smart TWS from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other online and offline stores.

The new Portronics Harmonics Twins S5 TWS earbuds feature 8.5mm dedicated dynamic drivers, and weigh just 3.5g a piece. They also have an IPX4-rated body.

The Harmonics Twins S5 connects to your Smartphone as soon as you flip open the lid thanks to the Bluetooth V5.2 chip. The earbuds have smart features, which include support for the Google, Alexa, and Siri Voice Assistants. The buds can also work in mono mode, meaning you can use a single earbud for calls. A 2-second press on the right bud instantly enables music and gaming mode for low-latency audio.

The Harmonics Twins S5 is paired with a micro charging case that features an LED display to notify you about the internal battery’s charge status. The case features a USB-C fast charging port that can give you a total audio playback time of up to 15 hours with each bud giving you a 4-hour playback on a single charge. And lastly, a 6-minute charge is enough to give you 90 minutes of playback time.