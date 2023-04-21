BoAt Rockerz 551 ANC headphones, Mivi K1 Duopods, Wings Phantom 345 TWS earbuds launched in India

BoAt has launched new headphones in India with Active Noise Cancellation support, called the Rockerz 551 ANC. These new headphones offer a 100-hour playback time and pack 40mm drivers. Separately, Mivi launched its K1 Duopods TWS earbuds while Wings debuted its Phantom 345 truly wireless stereo earbuds.

BoAt Rockerz 551 ANC: Price, Specs

The boAt Rockerz 551 ANC come with a special launch price of Rs 2,999 and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, as well as the official website of the company starting April 24, 12AM. They can be availed in black, blue or white colourways.

As for its features and specs, the over-ear wireless headphones offer Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology, which can effectively reduce external noise by up to 35dB. Additionally, there’s an Ambient Sound Mode that allows the listener to remain aware of their surroundings.

The headphones pack 40mm drivers and users can also set the sound characteristics via the custom EQ setting that is accessible via the app. It also lets users choose from multiple presets, called Signature and Balanced. The buttons on the headphones allows users to control the music playback, activate the default voice assistant, and even answer calls.

Lastly, they are claimed to offer up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge while a 10-minute charge should be good enough for 10 hours of playback. The headphones come with a USB-C port for charging.

Mivi K1 Duopods: Price, Specs

The Mivi Duopods K1 costs Rs 999 on Flipkart and Mivi websites. The Wings K1 packs 10.5 mm drivers and have Bluetooth 5.3 technology, allowing an operatin range of audio connection up to 10m/30 feet away from your device. The K7 supports AAC and SBC audio codecs and has AI ENC noise cancellation that enhances the voice quality and clarity of your calls.

The earbuds have a battery life of 42 hours at mid-volume, thanks to dual 35mAh batteries in each earbud and the 380mAh battery in the case. You can fully charge the TWS in one hour with the Micro USB cable included. They also have dual microphones that let you that can be used to access voice assistant for easy sound control customization. The IPX4.0 rating makes the TWS sweat-proof, water-proof, and dust-proof.

Wings Phantom 345: Price, Specs

These Wings earbuds come equipped with a dedicated game mode with ultra-low latency and an extended playtime of 50 hours. The product is available at the launch price of Rs 1299 on platforms like Amazon & Flipkart, the Wings website and in offline stores.

These earbuds come in a transparent case with the exposed design ensuring that there are no gaps or creaks. It has quad mics with Smart ENC. These speed sync-enabled earbuds boast of touch sensors and voice support assistance as well. The digital battery display and customized controls are key additional features.