Two Dizo TWS earbuds tipped to launch in India later this month

Dizo, a brand under Realme TechLife, launched two new audio products last month in India – Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones and the Dizo Wireless neckband. Now as per a new report, the company is gearing up to launch more audio products soon in India.

Dizo is gearing up to launch more audio products in the country later this month, as per 91Mobiles. The brand plans to launch two new truly wireless earbuds in India.

The report further reveals that either one or both the upcoming earbuds will come with support for ANC (active noise cancelling technology). This will be the mail USP of the earbuds. The TWS earbuds will be featuring a premium design. For the price, rport mentions that they will be priced quite competitively.

Dizo GoPods D TWS

The recently launched Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones are priced at Rs 1,599, and the Wireless neckband earphones cost Rs 1,499. The audio products are available on Flipkart and will be available at select offline retailers at a later date.

The GoPods D TWS earphones feature 10mm dynamic drivers and use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. You get 120 minutes of playback on a 10-minute charge. There’s also a 110ms low-latency mode allowing for a more synced audio experience. There’s a 40mAh battery in each of the earbuds to provide 5 hours of playback time for each earbud.

The charging case packs a 400mAh battery allowing up to 20 hours of battery life. The TWS earbuds feature IPX4 rating, ENC technology and AAC audio codec. In addition, each earbud has interactive touch controls for easily controlling play/pause functions.

Dizo has already announced its partnership with Flipkart earlier. Due to this alliance, DIZO products will be available to millions of Flipkart customers across India. Flipkart, further, will provide consumers the option to buy DIZO products at the convenience of their home.