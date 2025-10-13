Stuffcool Zeno 30W GaN Charger with Built-in Retractable Cable Launched in India

Stuffcool Zeno has been announced in India as the country’s first 30W GaN charger packed with a retractable cable within the charger itself. “Compact yet mighty, Zeno is a 30W Type-C Fast GaN Charger with a built-in retractable cable, designed to keep you powered up without the clutter of messy wires. Whether it’s your iPhone, Pixel, or Samsung flagship, Zeno delivers speed, style, and everyday practicality in one sleek package,” said the company.

Stuffcool Zeno: Price, Features

Priced at Rs 1,899, the charger can be purchased through Stuffcool’s own wesbite or via other local stores.

Equipped with 30W PD PPS fast charging, Zeno powers iPhones and Pixels to 50% in just 30 minutes, while also supporting Samsung Super-Fast Charging. The built-in Type-C cable extends up to 75 cm with smooth retraction, giving you clutter-free charging on the go. The company says to handle the cable with care and avoid any excessive pulling as cable damage of this kind isn’t covered under replacement.

Despite its strength, Zeno is also compact and lightweight, measuring just 7.45 x 4.25 x 4.5 cm and weighing only 98 grams. Built with advanced GaN technology, it ensures efficient, safe, and cool charging. The charger is made in India and is also BIS certified.

Meanwhile, Oakter recently launched its 65W GaN charger at Rs 1,399 with advanced thermal management.

On a technical side, the Oakter 65W True GaN Charger supports an input voltage of 100–240V, making it compatible with a wide range of power sources. On the output side, it delivers PD 3.0 output of 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V, and 20V, along with PPS output of 3.3–21V/3A, providing consistent and efficient charging across devices.