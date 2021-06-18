Realme TechLife brand DIZO partners with Flipkart to sell its upcoming products

DIZO will utilise Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain.

DIZO, the first brand under Realme TechLife ecosystem, announced its partnership with Flipkart as it caters to consumers shopping online in India. Basis the tie-up, DIZO will utilise Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain and will make all four categories of products – namely Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories – available on Flipkart.

DIZO (dee-zoe) wishes to offer its technology to consumers beyond just metros and bring within its ambit those living in India’s smaller towns and cities. To enable this, it has efficiently integrated its global supply chain with its local operational resources to meet the varied needs of India’s vibrant and discerning consumers. Due to this alliance, DIZO products will be available to millions of Flipkart customers across India and additionally, get support in terms of better logistics, faster deliveries, and greater economic opportunities.

Being the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, DIZO will have unwavering support from realme on three key aspects – Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience that work perfectly with the realme Link App. Flipkart, further, will provide consumers the option to buy DIZO products at the convenience of their home, adding to their shopping delight.

Committed to consumer satisfaction, DIZO understands the importance of after sales support and aims to provide them with the highest standard of service. Therefore, even before their first product launch, DIZO has established a presence of over 320 service centers in more than 310 cities across India.

Built around the mission to offer Smart Tech Life for Every Different You, DIZO aims to break the clutter of tech similarities and offer solutions that are aligned to the needs of every different consumer. Urging its consumers to “Be Different”, the brand wishes to offer technology that complements individuality of a consumer, empowers them, and becomes an extension of their respective personalities.

The partnership announcement was also made official by both the brands on their social media handles.