Advertisement

Realme TechLife brand DIZO partners with Flipkart to sell its upcoming products

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2021 3:51 pm

Latest News

DIZO will utilise Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain.
Advertisement

DIZO, the first brand under Realme TechLife ecosystem, announced its partnership with Flipkart as it caters to consumers shopping online in India. Basis the tie-up, DIZO will utilise Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain and will make all four categories of products – namely Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories – available on Flipkart.

 

DIZO (dee-zoe) wishes to offer its technology to consumers beyond just metros and bring within its ambit those living in India’s smaller towns and cities. To enable this, it has efficiently integrated its global supply chain with its local operational resources to meet the varied needs of India’s vibrant and discerning consumers. Due to this alliance, DIZO products will be available to millions of Flipkart customers across India and additionally, get support in terms of better logistics, faster deliveries, and greater economic opportunities.

Advertisement

 

Being the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, DIZO will have unwavering support from realme on three key aspects – Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience that work perfectly with the realme Link App. Flipkart, further, will provide consumers the option to buy DIZO products at the convenience of their home, adding to their shopping delight.

 

Committed to consumer satisfaction, DIZO understands the importance of after sales support and aims to provide them with the highest standard of service. Therefore, even before their first product launch, DIZO has established a presence of over 320 service centers in more than 310 cities across India.

 

Built around the mission to offer Smart Tech Life for Every Different You, DIZO aims to break the clutter of tech similarities and offer solutions that are aligned to the needs of every different consumer. Urging its consumers to “Be Different”, the brand wishes to offer technology that complements individuality of a consumer, empowers them, and becomes an extension of their respective personalities.

 

The partnership announcement was also made official by both the brands on their social media handles.

Realme Buds Q2 launching in India on June 24

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of on June 24 launch

Realme Buds Q2 listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G and Realme 32-inch FHD TV launching in India on June 24

Realme confirms to launch Realme Pad and Realme Book soon

Realme GT 5G announced globally with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, 64MP triple rear cameras

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Buds Q2 launching in India on June 24

TicWatch E3 launched in India for Rs 19,999 with Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Google Wear OS

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies