Dizo GoPods D Review: Does it justify the Pricing?

Since the lockdown began in India, many brands are launching True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in different price segments. A few weeks back, Dizo, a brand under Realme TechLife, also entered the party launched Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds. They are priced at Rs 1,599. Today we present the review of Dizo GoPods D.

Look and feel

In terms of design Dizo GoPods D’s case looks like a pebble. The case has a charging indicator at the front and a micro-USB port at the back.

The earbud weighs around 4g and has three silicon tips-large, small, and medium.

The case and buds look good and look quite similar Realme Buds Q series. They are comfortable on the ear, and the design of the case and bubs is good. It comes in Black and White colour options. IPX4 certified dust and water-resistant as well.

Performance

Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds have a 10mm driver and bass boost+ algorithm. It even has a Realme Link app that can adjust sound effects, customise touch functions, and update the firmware.

One can play/ pause music, answer/ hang-up calls by tapping on the earbuds. During our usage, more often than not, the touch response was delivered as expected.

The Dizo GoPods D has 110ms low latency, which comes in handy during gaming. If we compare it with other affordable TWS, it performed well. It also comes with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to helps block out ambient noises during calls, which we felt was decent. Usually, in a noisy environment, I found it wanting.

Coming to the sound experience, The audio quality during the calls, in general, is good. But in the noisy outdoor condition, I struggled slightly to hear even on maximum volume even when I kept the ANC on.

As far as the music is concerned, earbuds are bass-heavy and will suit the music taste of folks you love bhangra or bass-heavy songs.

During Dizo GoPods D Review, even in long hours of usage, the earbuds were comfortable to wear, and I think many among the young crowd out their will the sound signature.

Battery

Each bud of GoPods D has a 40mAh battery, and the case has a 400mAh capacity charging case. The company claims it gives 5 hours of non-stop music playback per charge and up to 20 hours of music playback( including power from the charging case). However, during our review, we got around 4.5 from each bud, which is not bad.