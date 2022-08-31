Twitter Circle launched: Things to Know

Twitter has announced that it is now rolling out Twitter Circle to everyone. While initially, it was available for select users, the company has now announced it’s rolling out globally to all users on iOS, Android, and desktop versions of the social media platform.

Twitter began testing Twitter Circle in May 2022 Twitter began testing Twitter Circle in May 2022 with a limited number of people. Now the feature is rolled out globally. At present, it allows users to share their thoughts with up to 150 people.

What is Twitter Circle?

Twitter Circle is a way to send Tweets to select people, and share your thoughts with a smaller crowd. You can choose who will be in your Twitter Circle, and only the individuals you’ve added can reply to and interact with the Tweets you share in the circle.

Twitter Circle allows users to select up to 150 people, including people they don’t follow, to join their Circle. It is to be noted that you can only have one Twitter Circle.

giving you all Twitter Circle because sometimes your Tweets aren’t for everyone



add up to 150 people to yours and use it. please. pic.twitter.com/D6AE4OhRX5 — Twitter (@Twitter) August 30, 2022

Only the individuals the user has added can view, reply to, and interact with the tweets that the user sends to the group and these tweets cannot be retweeted, the company noted. Anyone on Twitter can be added to a circle, even if they don’t follow someone. Once in the circle, they’ll be able to see Tweets and replies shared in that circle.

How Does it work?

One can send tweets to their Circle by tapping the oval audience toggle above the text box and changing it from “Everyone” to “Twitter Circle” while they are writing a tweet.

Tweets shared with Circles can not be retweeted, even by those who are in the exclusive list. They can, however, download or screenshot that tweet.

Twitter said that people present within a circle will see a green badge under the tweets sent to the group. Users can also edit their Twitter circle anytime and people won’t be notified if they are removed, the company noted.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk backs out on buying Twitter, company hires legal firm to sue Musk

Who can see Twitter Circle Tweets?

People who are currently in your Twitter Circle can see any Twitter Circle Tweets you’ve shared as well as any non-protected replies to those Tweets. If a circle member keeps a protected account, only their followers who are in your Twitter Circle can see their replies.

Your friend’s Twitter Circle will not be able to see any part of the conversation unless your circles share common members.