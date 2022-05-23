Tunez B60 Bluetooth Headphones launched for Rs 1599

Tunez, a lifestyle products brand, today launched a its kind Bluetooth Headphones- B60 across the country. The headphones are be priced at Rs 1,599 and come in Black and Blue colours.

The B60 Headphones will be available across 200+ stores across 5 states in the southern part of the country. In addition, it will also be available for sale on online portals like Amazon and Flipkart.

Tunez B60 Bluetooth Headphones Features

The B60 offers a Maxx-bass speaker with HD clarity sound for a high-quality sound experience. The headpphones pack a 400mAh battery, promising up to 20-hour music time.

Tunez B60 comes with Bluetooth 5.0, giving a playtime of up to 20 hours at 60% volume. It gives up to 24 hours of talk time and supports Siri and Google Assistant for voice commands and activation.

Further, the headphone has a battery capacity of 400mAh with a 2-hour charge time using micro USB charger support.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Sheetal Prashanth, Co-Founder, Tunez said, “At Tunez, our strength lies in offering a wide range of quality products at competitive prices, backed with warranty and excellent after-sales support. The B60 headphone is our ode to music lovers and aficionados who would love a quality sound experience without the worry of charging their headphones through the day.”

Earlier, Tunez R40 neckband was launched in India. This neckband headphone is priced at 1,699 and it comes in Red and Grey colours. The Tunez R40 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10mm range. The neckband features 180mAh battery with a 40 min charge time using a type-C fast charger. The company claims that it offers music playtime of 18 hr at 60% volume. It gives 24hr of talk time.