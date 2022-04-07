Tunez R40 neckband launched at Rs 1699

Tunez, a young audio brand, has recently launched R40, the first from their neckband portfolio. This neckband headphone is priced at 1,699 and it comes in Red and Grey colours.

Tunez R40 Features

The Tunez R40 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10mm range. The neckband features 180mAh battery with a 40 min charge time using a type-C fast charger. The company claims that it offers music playtime of 18 hr at 60% volume. It gives 24hr of talk time.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Sheetal Prashanth, & Mounika Reddy Founders & Directors, Tunez said, “For a long time, choice of the neckband with premium features have been limited largely with the long-lasting battery being the main or only focus. Tunez offers the customers an upgrade to give a much more immersive and ecstatic experience. Our previous launch of neckband models R17 & R27 was very well received by the market, clearly indicating that the customers are ready to enhance their listening experience with exciting new options. We aim to keep the product line fresh with a stream of new product launches ranging from smart wearables, TWS, Gaming TWS, QC+ PD chargers, Bluetooth Speakers, Soundbars and LED Televisions over the coming year.”

Tunez was launched in 2021. It is a unique consumer electronics and personalized lifestyle products brand. The company has a mission to be one of India’s leading Manufacturers, Importers and providers of Quality products.

The brand is owned by a homegrown company by the name Impetus Electronics Private Limited. This aims at catering to the needs of its consumers with audio accessories and smart gadgets compatible with most modern mobile devices today. The products range from wired & Bluetooth headphones, TWS earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches and more.