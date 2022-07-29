Truke launches BTG Alpha gaming TWS at an introductory price of Rs 899

Truke has today launched its new BTG Alpha gaming TWS. with Smart App Support, 20 preset EQ modes customizable via smart application, noise cancellation and a dedicated gaming mode.

The Truke BTG Alpha TWS will be available at a special launch price at Rs 899. The normal price would be Rs 1299. They will be available in black and white variants. Truke is offering a 1-year warranty for the Buds as well. The earphones are available to buy now on Flipkart

Truke BTG Alpha Features

The ergonomically designed Truke BTG Alpha Comes with a Unique Transparent Design with 7RBG Lighting. The gaming TWS has a 40ms low latency for gaming mode. It also Features Instant Paring Technology with Open-to-Pair Technology that makes for Greater stability and a Faster Connection with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. The bluetooth has a range of 10 meters.

The TWS is also packed with a Dual Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that eliminates echo, wind, and noise. The ENC allows gamers to enjoy the highest sound quality without any interruption or blockage. Also, the BTG Alpha provides Playtime of up to 48 hours with Case and 10 hours of Playtime on single charge.

Further, there is an Easy Access option with Tap to Control and High-Fidelity Music with AAC Codec. The music mode offers a cinematic sound experience with 13mm Drivers. The TWS also have overcharge protection and low power consumption with a durable Type-C charging port.

Previously, Truke Buds F1 TWS was launched in India. The Buds F1 support up to 55ms low latency with a dedicated gaming mode for professional gamers. The audio output is handled by 6mm composite speakers. They come with instant pairing technology and connect with devices via latest Bluetooth v5.3.

The Buds F1 offer Easy Access touch controls and high-fidelity audio output via the AAC Codec. They have Google Assistant support and have an IPX4 rated build for sweat and water resistance.