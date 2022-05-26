Truke Buds F1 TWS launched in India with up to 48 hours of playtime

Truke, another homegrown brand specialising in audio products has launched a new set of FWS earbuds for the Indian market, and they are called Buds F1. The Truke Buds F1 come with a whopping 48 hours of playtime with charging case included. Further, the TWS earbuds are also water resistant.

Truke is offering a 1-year warranty for the Buds F1. They are currently available with an introductory price offer of Rs 899 which is valid till May 26. Thereafter, the price will revert to Rs 1,299. The Truke Buds F1 can be purchased via Flipkart and the Truke’s website in two colours such as Blue and Black.

Truke Buds F1 Specifications

The Buds F1 support up to 55ms low latency with a dedicated gaming mode for professional gamers. The audio output is handled by 6mm composite speakers. They come with instant pairing technology and connect with devices via latest Bluetooth v5.3.

Additionally, the buds support DUAL MIC Environmental noise cancellation for a crystal clear calling experience. The Buds F1 sport an ergonomic design and can operate for up to 48 hours with the charging case, as per the company’s claims. The earbuds offer 10 hours of playtime on a single charge while a full charge could take 90 minutes.

The Buds F1 offer Easy Access touch controls and high-fidelity audio output via the AAC Codec. They have Google Assistant support and have an IPX4 rated build for sweat and water resistance.

In addition, Truke recently also launched the Buds S2 which include 20 Preset EQ Modes customizable via smart application alongside a Premium Sliding Case paired with Slide-N-Share Technology providing 1-Step Instant Paring. Further, they will also offer total playtime of up to 48 hours with up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.