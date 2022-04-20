Truke Buds S2 TWS launched at Rs 1499

Truke has today launched its S2 TWS Buds at a special launch price of Rs 1499. The earbuds are the successor of the Truke TWS buds S1 and will be available on Amazon and Flipkart. The TWS earbuds come in 3 colour variants – Black, Blue, and White.

Truke Buds S2 Features

The latest earbuds will come embedded with many features. These include 20 Preset EQ Modes customizable via smart application alongside a Premium Sliding Case paired with Slide-N-Share Technology providing 1-Step Instant Paring. Further, they will also offer total playtime of up to 48 hours with up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

In addition, the buds will also be powered with Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for a High-Quality Calling Experience. The earbuds will further ensure a perfect Gaming experience with Best-in-Class Ultra-Low Latency of up to 55ms.

For connectivity, the TWS come integrated with Bluetooth 5.1 for 2X Fast & Reliable Connection. Lastly, the earbuds provide Powerful Deep Bass powered by Tuned 10mm Dynamic Speakers.

Previously, Truke Horizon W20 smartwatch was launched at Rs 2,999. The smartwatch offers a 43mm (1.69 inch) Type Full Screen Touch HD Color Display with a resolution of 240×280 pixels. For connectivity, the watch uses Bluetooth 5.0 It also supports numerous critical health monitoring features such as 24×7 Heart-rate sensor, Blood Pressure monitor, True Blood Oxygen level (SpO2), Pedometer, and sleep monitor.

Further, a built-in 9-Axis Gravity Sensor allows you to accurately record all your daily activities. This watch is packed with 300mAh battery that is claimed to last for upto 168 hours without GPS Function.

Moreover, it offers up to 120 hours with GPS Function and offers standby time of up to 45 days. With a Power saving mode, the battery life can be extended up to 14 days.