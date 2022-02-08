Truke Air Buds and Air Buds+ with 20 EQ modes, 55ms low latency launched, price starts Rs 1599

Truke has today launched its new TWS series, Air Buds & Air Buds+ in India. The new series comes with Smart App Support, 20 preset EQ modes customizable via smart application, noise cancellation and a dedicated gaming mode.

Priced at Rs 1599, Truke Air Buds will be available only on Flipkart from today onwards. The Air Buds+ will be available on Flipkart as well as Amazon at Rs 1699.

Truke Air Buds and Air Buds+ Features

Both the TWS come with 20 pre-defined EQ modes along with customizable EQ via smart application. This allows the user to tweak the frequency of music/sound as their liking for more immersive experience.

The company claims a battery capacity of 40mAh Earbuds in 300mAh charging case with single charge. They offer playback time lasting up to 10 hours, 48 hours total playtime with the included 300mAh USB-C charging case, but the Airbuds+ comes with a tiny screen to view the battery stats.

In addition, these earbuds are equipped with Quad MEMS Mic (Dual Mic on each earbud) powered by an AI powered noise cancellation system. There is also an Auto in-ear high precision contact sensor achieving real time detection on wearing status, allowing music to play/pause automatically as you wear in/out the earbud.

The buds have a dedicated gaming mode feature with up to 55ms ultra-low latency to provide the best gaming experience. The secure fit and feather light earphones are ergonomically built for all-day comfort and are perfectly tilted at 45 degrees to provide the best possible fit.

Truke earbuds are getting a dedicated companion app support that lets you find the earbuds, toggle gaming mode and adjust the EQ. These earbuds have IPX4 ratings for water resistance.

Previously, Truke had launched AirBuds Lite and BTG3 gaming earbuds. The BTG3 are available on both Amazon and Flipkart and AirBuds Lite are available on Flipkart only. Both the products are priced at Rs 1,399.

BTG3 are available in two colours variants, Black and Red. The AirBuds Lite are available in Black and Blue colour.