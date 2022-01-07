Truke launches AirBuds Lite and BTG3 gaming earbuds at Rs 1399

Truke, an audio brand has launched two new products, the AirBuds Lite and BTG3 gaming earbuds. The BTG3 will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart and AirBuds Lite will be available on Flipkart only. Both the products are priced at Rs 1,399.

BTG3 will be available in two colours variants, Black and Red. The AirBuds Lite will be available in Black and Blue colour.

Truke AirBuds Lite and BTG3 Features

The Truke AirBuds Lite and BTG3 sport similar features, but feature a different design. Both come with a specialized gaming mode and ultra-low latency up to 55ms. Both the products are super-charged with Empirical Technology that promises 2X energy efficiency, 2X transmission speed, and 1.8X reliable connection.



Additionally, they come with AI-powered Deep Neural Network Call Noise Cancellation technology. This enhances the calling quality even in a noisy environment.

ALSO READ: Truke BTG 1, BTG 2 gaming earbuds launched in India

Moreover, they come packed with Bluetooth 5.1. Further the auto play/pause music feature allows users to use the High-Precision Contact Sensor. This detects the wearing status of the device and automatically plays the music once the buds are on ears. The in-ear detection can be turned on/off by tapping 3 times on left earbud.

BTG 3 and AirBuds lite earbuds come with two play modes, music, and gaming. The gaming mode enables the low latency feature which enhances the surround sound experience. In the music mode user can enjoy the music without any disturbance.

BTG 3 sports a customized game core chipset with high performance and enhanced sound quality. The case design with Ergonomic in-ear earbuds packs in a 48 hours playtime, 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, and an additional 38 hours with a 300 mAh Charging Case. Furthermore, the earbuds are backed with 10mm 32Ω Titanium Drivers that extend High Dynamics, High Sensitivity, and High Fidelity.