Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & 1200 RS 2025 Edition Bikes Launched in India

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and 1200 RS 2025 edition bikes have been announced in India. For the 2025 model year, Triumph has introduced minor updates to the Speed Twin 1200. The bike retains its signature circular headlamp and now features a redesigned teardrop-shaped fuel tank. It also comes equipped with a single-pod instrument console and more.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & 1200 RS 2025 Edition: Price

The 2025 edition of Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is available in two variants: standard and RS, priced at Rs 12.75 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Speed Twin 1200 is offered in three color options: Aluminium Silver, Carnival Red/Sapphire Black, and Crystal White/Sapphire Black. Meanwhile, the RS variant is available in Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black/Baja Orange.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & 1200 RS 2025 Edition: Features

For 2025, Triumph has made subtle updates to the Speed Twin 1200. The bike retains its circular headlamp but now features a redesigned teardrop-shaped fuel tank. It comes equipped with a single-pod instrument console, a single-piece flat seat, bar-end mirrors, and a USB-C charging port.

Both the Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS are powered by a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 104 BHP and 112 Nm. The engine now revs up to 8,000 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch. The RS variant also benefits from a bi-directional quickshifter.

Suspension duties on the Speed Twin 1200 are handled by a 43 mm USD fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The RS version gets an upgraded adjustable USD fork and Ohlins rear shocks. Braking is managed by dual 320 mm discs at the front and a single disc at the rear.