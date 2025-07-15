Tesla Model Y Launched in India: All Details

Tesla has officially launched the Tesla Model Y in India, marking the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s long-awaited debut in one of the world’s fastest-growing auto markets. The launch took place at Tesla’s newly inaugurated showroom in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra Kurla Complex, with deliveries expected to begin in August.

Tesla Model Y: Price

The company has introduced two variants of the Model Y in India:

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) : ₹59,89,000

: ₹59,89,000 Long-Range RWD: ₹67,89,000

While these are ex-showroom prices, the on-road price would depend on the paint of the car you choose, where stealth grey is included in the price while the Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black cost an additional ₹95,000 each, the Glacier Blue costs ₹1,25,000, and the Quicksilver and Ultra Red cost ₹1,85,000.

Further, if you include the black and white interior instead of the default all-black which is included, it will cost an additional ₹95,000. If you also include the Full Self-Driving Capability, that would cost an additional ₹6,00,000.

The deliveries are expected to take place in Q3 of this year. Tesla is accepting payments through card and UPI. The self-driving capability is expected to be added through future updates.

Tesla Model Y: Features

The Tesla Model Y is a mid-sized all-electric SUV that blends premium design with practical utility and impressive electric performance. It offers a sleek, aerodynamic exterior with a panoramic glass roof and minimalistic interiors typical of Tesla’s design philosophy. The five-seater vehicle comes with a large touchscreen interface that controls nearly all in-car functions, and it includes built-in navigation, entertainment apps, and Tesla’s advanced voice command system. The cabin features vegan leather upholstery, a high-quality sound system, and a spacious boot with additional front trunk storage, making it ideal for both city and long-distance travel.

Under the hood—or rather, under the floor—the Model Y uses a rear-mounted electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. The base RWD variant is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 5.6 seconds and offers an estimated WLTP range of around 500 kilometers on a full charge. The Long-Range RWD model improves on that with a quicker 0–100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds and a longer range of about 622 kilometers. The car also includes regenerative braking, which helps maximize efficiency and driving range.

Safety remains a strong focus, with the Model Y featuring multiple airbags, collision avoidance systems, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. Tesla’s Proprietary Autopilot technology is also included, and the full self-driving capability will be added with future updates.

Doors and boots unlock when you approach the vehicle. Enhanced connectivity and signal range keep you and your vehicle in sync. Bluetooth capability keeps passengers entertained. Power recline second-row seats fold flat to expand your boot space to a total of 2,130+ litres of storage.

An upgraded, ultra-responsive 15.4-inch touchscreen sits at the centre of your driving experience and an 8-inch touchscreen gives access to second-row passengers. With over-the-air updates, you’ll always have access to the latest features. Then, there are illuminated warning lights and on-screen visualisations to help you safely check your surroundings.

The Model Y supports both AC and DC fast charging, and Tesla has started importing Superchargers to set up its charging network in major Indian cities. The vehicle is compatible with global charging standards and can also be charged at home using a wall connector.