Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition Launched in India

Tata has announced the launch of the Nexon iCNG Red Dark edition in India. The Dark Edition of Nexon CNG is available in three trims: Creative + S, Creative + PS, and Fearless + PS. Tata first introduced the CNG-powered Nexon in September 2024 at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition: Price

The Red Dark edition variants of the Tata Nexon are priced Rs 20,000 higher than the corresponding petrol trims of regular CNG-powered Nexon. The Creative + S, Creative + PS, and Fearless + PS have an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 12.70 lakhs, Rs 13.70 lakhs, and Rs 14.50 lakhs, respectively. The on-road price of each of these would vary from state to state.

Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition: Features, Specs

The Tata Nexon iCNG Dark Edition gets the same visual treatment as the rest of the Dark Edition range from Tata Motors. It includes an all-black carbon exterior paint and wheels with red accents. The Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition enhances its cabin with red leatherette upholstery, complemented by red stitching and piano black interior trims, creating a stylish and sophisticated interior ambiance.

Its premium features include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Adding to the convenience, it offers wireless charging, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 360-degree camera, fog lights with a cornering function, a wireless phone charger, and an immersive JBL 8-speaker audio system.

The Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering a detuned output of 99 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Similar to the standard CNG variants, it comes exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. It offers a boot space of 321 litres.