TRAI issues show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea over RedX postpaid plans

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 5:32 pm

The regulator has asked the operator to show cause by August 31.
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has sent a show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea over its RedX postpaid plans. The regulator has asked the operator to show cause by August 31. 

 

The regulator has asked Vodafone idea “as; to why appropriate action should not be initiated against it violating the extant regulatory framework by its RedX tariff plan”. As per a report by PTI, Bharti Airtel has not been issued a show-cause notice. The whole matter came into limelight when Vodafone Idea started marketing new RedX tariff plans that offer priority 4G network with faster data speeds. 

 

"The RedX tariff offer lacks transparency and is misleading and not in compliance with regulatory principles of tariff assessment contained under Telecom Tariff Order, 1999, as amended from time to time," TRAI has said in the show-cause notice. Interestingly, Airtel also offered the same thing with its Airtel Platinum, however, the report adds that Airtel offered to abide by the TRAI saying and has also voluntarily modified its platinum offering. This is one of the reasons why TRAI didn’t send a show-cause notice to the operator. 

 

To recall, in July this year, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked the two private telecom companies to hold the priority plans that promises faster internet speeds. The regulator has asked Airtel and Vodafone Idea whether the priority plans will deteriorate the service of general subscribers or not.

 

TRAI has asked the two operators to hold these specific plans for the interim period. The regulator has asked that if the priority plans came at a cost of service deterioration for other subscribers, report PTI. The regulator has also asked the operators how it is protecting the interest of other general subscribers.

 

Latest Smartphones
