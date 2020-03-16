Toreto Blast wireless headphones launched in India

Toreto Blast comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it is available in Black and Blue colour options.

Toreto has announced the launch of its new wireless headphones in India. Dubbed as Toreto Blast, the headphone comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it is available in Black and Blue colour options. Toreto Blast is available at all the leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India. The wireless headphone comes along with a 12-month warranty.

The major highlight of the headphone is that it automatically switches off when not in use. It also comes with control functions like play/pause/power button, calls answer button, volume button as well as aux port. The headphone also allows you to easily switch over from music to calls, letting you receive, reject and redial, with the touch of a button, and has an in-line mic.

The headphone comes with a lightweight design and features adjustable headband along with cushioned on-ear soft leather pads. It comes with strong bass stereo sound and can be paired via Bluetooth. The headphone comes with a 300mAh battery, which can last up to 9 hours of playback. The box also contains a USB charging cable for easy recharge.

Previously, the brand introduced Toreto Air wireless headphone in India for Rs 2,499. The wireless earphones offer a lightweight design along with an adjustable headband. It comes with cushioned on-ear pads that are comfortable to wear. The wireless earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option, which allows it to connect to a smartphone or tablet. It is loaded with heavy bass stereo sound, which good listening experience with a well-balanced sound.

