  • 16:08 Feb 17, 2020

Advertisement

Toreto Air wireless headphone launched in India for Rs 2,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 3:01 pm

Latest News

The wireless headphone comes along with a free carry pouch and a 12-month warranty.
Advertisement

 

Toreto has announced the launch of its latest wireless headphones in India. Dubbed as Toreto Air, the wireless headphone comes with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and it is available for purchase from leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India. The wireless headphone comes along with a free carry pouch and a 12-month warranty.

 

The wireless earphones offer a lightweight design along with an adjustable headband. It comes with cushioned on-ear pads that are comfortable to wear. The wireless earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option, which allows it to connect to a smartphone or tablet. It is loaded with heavy bass stereo sound, which good listening experience with a well-balanced sound. 

 

Advertisement

The controls are quite simple. It allows you to switch over from music to calls at the touch of a button with its in-line remote and microphone. This headphone can also be connected via Bluetooth and aux cable. The wireless headphones feature 300mAh battery, which it claims to deliver up to 10 hours of playback. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced its new range of wireless neckbands in India. The company has introduced Toreto Active for Rs 1,499, while the Toreto Active Pro wireless neckband is priced at Rs 1,999.

 

Toreto Active and Active Pro come with 120 mAh battery which provides playtime of 5 hours and has a charging time of 2 hours. The headsets come with multi-functional and Volume/Track Control Button. The company claims that the device offers passive noise cancellation. Furthermore, it comes with an in-built microphone and one can access Google Assistant with it as well.

 

Toreto launches Remix Series of USB Wall Charger with built-in speaker

Toreto launches Bash portable Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1799

Toreto Active, Active Pro wireless neckbands launched in India

Latest News from Toreto

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Anker Soundcore Icon Mini wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched in India for Rs 1399

Oppo Enco Free earbuds to launch alongside Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies