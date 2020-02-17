Toreto Air wireless headphone launched in India for Rs 2,499

The wireless headphone comes along with a free carry pouch and a 12-month warranty.

Toreto has announced the launch of its latest wireless headphones in India. Dubbed as Toreto Air, the wireless headphone comes with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and it is available for purchase from leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India. The wireless headphone comes along with a free carry pouch and a 12-month warranty.

The wireless earphones offer a lightweight design along with an adjustable headband. It comes with cushioned on-ear pads that are comfortable to wear. The wireless earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option, which allows it to connect to a smartphone or tablet. It is loaded with heavy bass stereo sound, which good listening experience with a well-balanced sound.

The controls are quite simple. It allows you to switch over from music to calls at the touch of a button with its in-line remote and microphone. This headphone can also be connected via Bluetooth and aux cable. The wireless headphones feature 300mAh battery, which it claims to deliver up to 10 hours of playback.

Previously, the brand introduced its new range of wireless neckbands in India. The company has introduced Toreto Active for Rs 1,499, while the Toreto Active Pro wireless neckband is priced at Rs 1,999.

Toreto Active and Active Pro come with 120 mAh battery which provides playtime of 5 hours and has a charging time of 2 hours. The headsets come with multi-functional and Volume/Track Control Button. The company claims that the device offers passive noise cancellation. Furthermore, it comes with an in-built microphone and one can access Google Assistant with it as well.