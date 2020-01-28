  • 18:37 Jan 28, 2020

Advertisement

Toreto Active, Active Pro wireless neckbands launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2020 6:27 pm

Latest News

The headsets are available for purchase from all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.

Toreto has today announced the launch of its latest wireless neckbands in India. The company has introduced Toreto Active for Rs 1,499, while the Toreto Active Pro wireless neckband is priced at Rs 1,999. The headsets are available for purchase from all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India. 

 

The magnetic neckbands come with a free carry pouch and a 12-month warranty. The company claims that the neckbands come with strong bass and HD stereo sound quality. It comes with magnetic earbuds, which prevents it from twirling of the cables.  

 

Toreto Active and Active Pro come with 120 mAh battery which provides playtime of 5 hours and has a charging time of 2 hours. The headsets come with multi-functional and Volume/Track Control Button. The company claims that the device offers passive noise cancellation. Furthermore, it comes with an in-built microphone and one can access Google Assistant with it as well. 

 

Previously, the company launched Bash portable Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1799. Toreto Bash is available in Black, Grey and Red colours at all the retail stores and on all leading e-commerce platforms across India. This portable speaker comes with a one-year warranty.

 

Toreto Bash speaker is light-weight and can easily be placed in your pocket making it extremely handy and quirky. It comes with 1200 mAh battery which claims to offer 6 hours of playback time and a full charge takes 1.5 hours. Apart from Bluetooth, one can also play their favourite tracks on Bash using a USB cable, TF card, FM, and Aux cable.

Toreto introduces Drum Beat and Party 100 speakers in India

Toreto launches Remix Series of USB Wall Charger with built-in speaker

Toreto launches Bash portable Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1799

Latest News from Toreto

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch launched in India

Portronics Power Bun universal charging hub launched in India for Rs 999

Oppo Watch to reportedly come loaded with ECG support

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies