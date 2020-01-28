Toreto Active, Active Pro wireless neckbands launched in India

The headsets are available for purchase from all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.

Toreto has today announced the launch of its latest wireless neckbands in India. The company has introduced Toreto Active for Rs 1,499, while the Toreto Active Pro wireless neckband is priced at Rs 1,999. The headsets are available for purchase from all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.

The magnetic neckbands come with a free carry pouch and a 12-month warranty. The company claims that the neckbands come with strong bass and HD stereo sound quality. It comes with magnetic earbuds, which prevents it from twirling of the cables.

Toreto Active and Active Pro come with 120 mAh battery which provides playtime of 5 hours and has a charging time of 2 hours. The headsets come with multi-functional and Volume/Track Control Button. The company claims that the device offers passive noise cancellation. Furthermore, it comes with an in-built microphone and one can access Google Assistant with it as well.

Previously, the company launched Bash portable Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1799. Toreto Bash is available in Black, Grey and Red colours at all the retail stores and on all leading e-commerce platforms across India. This portable speaker comes with a one-year warranty.

Toreto Bash speaker is light-weight and can easily be placed in your pocket making it extremely handy and quirky. It comes with 1200 mAh battery which claims to offer 6 hours of playback time and a full charge takes 1.5 hours. Apart from Bluetooth, one can also play their favourite tracks on Bash using a USB cable, TF card, FM, and Aux cable.