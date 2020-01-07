  • 12:06 Jan 07, 2020

Toreto launches Bash portable Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1799

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 11:48 am

Toreto Bash speaker comes with a one-year warranty.

Toreto, India’s audio manufacturer in the affordable audio & mobile accessories space has announced the launch of its latest Portable Bluetooth speaker – Bash for Rs 1799. Toreto Bash is available in Black, Grey and Red colours at all the retail stores and on all leading e-commerce platforms across India. This portable speaker comes with a one-year warranty.

Toreto Bash speaker is light-weight and can easily be placed in your pocket making it extremely handy and quirky. It comes with 1200 mAh battery which claims to offer 6 hours of playback time and a full charge takes 1.5 hours. Apart from Bluetooth, one can also play their favourite tracks on Bash using a USB cable, TF card, FM, and Aux cable.

The sparker has an output of 5 Watts. It boasts of unique features like True Wireless Connection (TWS) which allows you to connect two speakers simultaneously via Bluetooth V5.0. Bash speaker also has Hands-Free calling facility which allows you to take and attend your calls.

 

The company earlier launched Remix Series of USB Wall Charger with built-in speaker. Remix series comprises of 3 products – Remix, Remix 2 and Remix Duo priced at Rs 1,299, Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999 respectively.

