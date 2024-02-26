Top Smartphone Brands Offering Maximum Android Updates: 7 to 1

Updates play a crucial role in the Android ecosystem as they help keep smartphones secure, fast, and feature-rich. However, not all Android devices receive equal support from their manufacturers. Some smartphone brands are more devoted than others to delivering timely and frequent updates to their phones. In this article, we will explore the top smartphone brands that offer the most Android updates.

7 years of Android OS updates

Google has set a new benchmark for Android OS updates and security patches by offering 7 years of support with its Google Pixel 8 series, which was launched last year. Samsung has followed suit with its Galaxy S24 series, which was launched earlier last month, also offering 7 years of OS upgrades and security patches. Currently, Samsung and Google are the only two brands offering 7 years of major Android updates.

4 years of Android OS updates

In the Android world, reaching the 4-year milestone for Android updates was a significant achievement till a few years back. Samsung accomplished this feat with the launch of its Galaxy S21 series. However, some smartphone brands still believe that offering updates for 4 years is the ideal period. These brands include OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Samsung.

It’s worth noting that the above brands provide four years of operating system (OS) updates and five years of security patches for their top-of-the-line smartphones. Samsung offers the same security policy for its mid-range Galaxy A-series smartphones too. This policy applies to Samsung’s flagship smartphones launched in or before 2023.

3 years Android OS updates

In the past, Android phone users could expect major operating system updates for about 3 years after the phone’s release. However, today, brands such as iQOO have made it their top priority to offer this service for their flagship mid-range phones like the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and iQOO 12. Other brands, including Motorola, Honor, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi, also offer similar update policies for some of their flagship and mid-range devices.

2 years of Android OS updates

Several smartphone brands such as TECNO, Motorola, Asus, Nokia, Honor, OnePlus, Poco, Realme, Sony, and Xiaomi offer at least 2 years of Android operating system updates for their flagship devices. Some of these brands also have a similar policy for their lower-end devices. However, Sony and Asus offer this policy for their most high-end devices.

1 year of Android OS updates

Many budget smartphone brands, including Itel, Infinix, Motorola, Nokia, Realme, Redmi, Poco, and Xiaomi, provide one year of Android OS updates for their low-end devices that are priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

So this was the list that contained segmentation of Android smartphone brands that offer the most and least number of Android updates. You might be wondering why some brand names appear in two categories. Right? This is because they have different policies for devices across their portfolio. For example, OnePlus offers 4 years of OS updates for its OnePlus 12, but it offers a lesser number of updates for its mid-range devices. Android updates are essential for keeping your phone secure, fast, and up-to-date with the latest features. They can also extend the lifespan and resale value of your device.