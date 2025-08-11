Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Series Launched in India: Everything to Know

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series has been announced in India, consisting of two models, including the K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro 5G. The devices launched in China a while back and have now made their way to India with an in-built cooling fan on the back. The series is aimed at gamers who won’t experience heating on the K13 Turbo series even during long sessions of gaming,

Oppp K13 Turbo 5G Series: Price, Availability

The K13 Turbo 5G starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version and comes in Midnight Maverick, White Knight, and Purple Phantom colours. The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G, starting at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, will be available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick racing designs.

Pre-bookings for both smartphones begin on 11 August 2025, with the K13 Turbo Pro 5G going on sale from 15 August 2025 and the K13 Turbo 5G from 18 August 2025 on Flipkart, OPPO India e-store and retail stores.

During the pre-booking period and on the first sale day, consumers can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 with select bank offers or exchange bonus, along with an additional 9-month No Cost EMI option. Shoppers can also experience speedy delivery of the OPPO K13 Turbo Series at their doorstep through Flipkart Minutes.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Series: Specifications

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G and the K13 Turbo 5G get a 6.80-inch LTPS AMOLED flat display with an FHD+ Resolution of 2800 x 1280 pixels, 1600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 454 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The two phones sport a 16-megapixel f/2.4 Sony IMX480 front-facing camera.

The K13 Turbo Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip while the K13 Turbo 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the K13 Turbo and UFS 4.0 storage in the Pro model. The devices have a 7000mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.

They have a dual camera system on the back including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera (with OIS in Pro model only), and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 in K13 Turbo Pro and Wi-Fi 6 in K13 Turbo, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. They run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and are also IPX6 + IPX8 + IPX9 rated for water resistance.