Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launched in India: All Details

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 has been announced in India with a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood, a single rear camera, an IP64 rated body, and more. Here are all the details of the newly announced budget Lava handset.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G: Price, Availability

The Lava handset is priced at Rs 13,499 for the single 6GB + 128GB version. It comes in Feather White and Midnight Black shades. The handset has gone on sale in retail stores near you, while sale on Amazon will begin from August 16th.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G: Specifications

The Lava Blaze Amoled 2 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth and supports HDR. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze Amoled 2 5G packs a single rear camera unit, which is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary lens. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Lava promises a clean Android 15 experience with no bloatware, no ads, no unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 16 and assured security updates for 2 years. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, USB-C port, and GPS.