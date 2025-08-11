Realme P4 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for Next Week, Key Specs Revealed

Realme P4 Pro 5G India launch has been confirmed to take place next week in India on August 20. Some of the key specifications of the handset have been revealed, including its chipset, battery and charging specs, display features, and even the device’s colour options. Here’s everything to know about it.

Realme P4 Pro 5G India Launch Details

According to Francis Wong of Realme and a Flipkart microsite, the new Realme P4 Pro 5G will launch in India on August 20. Wong mentions ‘series’ which means there could be a vanilla Realme P4 5G that may also be coming. Aside from that, the device is confirmed to get a 7000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

The device will have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and will sport a 144Hz display with 6500 nits of peak brightness, HDR 10+, and 1.07 billion colours. These key specs look similar to that of the Realme 15 Pro 5G which debuted a while back in the country. However, we should know more about the detailed specs on the launch day.

Read More: Report: Realme N-Series Smartphones to Replace the Narzo Brand

As for the price range, the company has confirmed that the Realme P4 Pro 5G will be the only phone under Rs 30,000 to have a dedicated graphics chip for gaming. The Realme 15 Pro 5G, in comparison, starts at Rs 31,999, which suggests that there should be a few downgrades in some areas, which could likely be the cameras considering most other specs look identical.

Wong also confirmed that alongside the Realme P3, P3 Ultra, and the P3 Pro, the Realme P4 series 5G will also support 3 OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Design-wise, one can see the device in three shades where the green and beige have wooden finishes while the blue shade appears to have a velvet finish. The back has three circular cutouts, however, we expect only two camera Sensors to be present.